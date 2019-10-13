U.S. ‘preparing to evacuate’ remaining troops from northern Syria, defense secretary says

The U.S. is “preparing to evacuate” about 1,000 U.S. troops remaining in northern Syria, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told “Face the Nation” in an interview airing Sunday.

The move comes a week after President Trump announced the repositioning of several dozen American troops embedded with Kurdish forces in northern Syria, opening the door for a Turkish offensive.

Esper told “Face the Nation” the troops remaining in the country were caught between Turkish forces and the Kurdish-backed Syrian Defense Forces (SDF), the main U.S. ally in the fight against ISIS. Esper said Mr. Trump had authorized “a deliberate withdrawal” on Saturday night, saying it would be done “as safely and quickly as possible.”

Shortly after the initial pullback, Turkey began its onslaught, attacking the northern part of the country. On Saturday, the fourth day of the offensive, Turkish forces captured a key border town from the SDF. ISIS prisoners were also able to escape imprisonment when Turkish artillery hit a prison compound.

While the U.S. move is a gift to the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it’s seen as a stark betrayal by the Kurds who have fought alongside U.S. forces for years to defeat ISIS. The Kurds, former U.S. officials and senior Republican lawmakers have warned the U.S. pullout from the region could give ISIS room to rebuild, and send a message that the U.S. is willing to abandon close allies when the political winds change.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Author: Face the Nation

