Take a Stand Against Domestic Violence 5K fundraiser in Naples

Nearly 100 runners will Take a Stand Against Domestic Violence on Sunday, in a 5K fundraiser that starts in a few hours.

The run hopes to bring attention to national domestic violence awareness month, which is in October, promoting services such as legal services if you are a victim.

Reporter Nicole Gabe is at North Collier Regional Park, finding out how this event helps families right here in Southwest Florida.

