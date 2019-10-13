1 dead in capsized boat rescue in Charlotte Harbor

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirms a man was pronounced dead at Englewood Community Hospital after he was trapped under a capsized boat in Charlotte Harbor Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard found the capsized boat with one man Sunday morning. Another man was rescued from under the boat but was pronounced dead the Englewood hospital.

FWC confirms multiple agencies responded to the capsized boat with a person underneath at around 11:30 a.m.

Charlotte County marine units responded to the Gasparilla Sound inlet nearest to Devilfish Key, which is just east of Boca Grande, where the capsized boat was found and a male passenger quickly rescued.

According to Charlotte County Fire & EMS, diving crews went into the water to rescue another passenger under the boat. Divers using rapid diver packs and pulled a 64-year-old male from underneath the boat.

Charlotte County crews started CPR when the male was on board its Marine 1 vessel. The crew took him to a dock on Boca Grande, where Lee County EMS was waiting to transport him to the hospital. FWC confirmed doctors pronounced the victim dead at the hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.

FWC is the lead agency in the investigation. U.S. Coast Guard, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Fire & EMS, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and EMS and Boca Grande Fire Department all responded to the capsized boat and two passengers.

CORRECTION: Charlotte County Fire & EMS originally reported a female passenger was involved in the capsized boat incident, but it has been confirmed only two men were on the boat that capsized in Charlotte Harbor.

