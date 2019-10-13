Investigators push for answers five years after 5-year-old’s murder

Five years ago, 5-year-old Andrew Faust Jr. was killed in a Dunbar drive-by shooting.

And his killer has not been arrested.

Fort Myers police say the shooting happened after someone fired into the courtyard of a duplex in the Dunbar area.

Investigators told her they believe people are still out there with information.

Reporter: Taylor Petras



