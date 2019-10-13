DUNBAR
Investigators push for answers five years after 5-year-old’s murder
Five years ago, 5-year-old Andrew Faust Jr. was killed in a Dunbar drive-by shooting.
And his killer has not been arrested.
Fort Myers police say the shooting happened after someone fired into the courtyard of a duplex in the Dunbar area.
WATCH the video above for the full story with WINK News Anchor-Reporter Taylor Petras. Investigators told her they believe people are still out there with information.
