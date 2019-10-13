Hunter Biden leaves Chinese board amid Trump attacks

Hunter Biden, who has been facing a barrage of unproven accusations from President Donald Trump, is stepping down from the board of a Chinese-backed private equity company.

In addition to stepping down, Bloomberg reports that Biden will forego all foreign work if Americans elect his father, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, president in the 2020 election. The move by the younger Biden is aimed at avoiding any perceived conflicts of interests.

This developing story will be updated.

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know