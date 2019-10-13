Airplane propeller severs Naples woman’s arm and foot

A private airplane severed a Naples woman’s arm and foot Saturday night at the Key West International Airport.

The woman, who’s name has not been made public, was a passenger on a private airplane when the aircraft came to a halt around 8:45 p.m. at the airport.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office press release, the pilot left the plane while it was running to check on a unknown mechanical issue. The victim also left the plane. She walked to the front of it. Suddenly, she was struck by the propeller.

The Key West Fire Dept. took the woman to the Lower Keys Medical Center, where she was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. Right now, her condition is unknown, per the release.

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know