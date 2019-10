1 person injured in Pine Manor shooting

Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirms it’s responding to a shooting with one gunshot victim in the Pine Manor community of Lee County Sunday.

Lee County Deputies are responding to the scene along the 5400 block of 2nd Avenue at the intersection with Maple Drive. The sheriff’s office told us one person was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is under active investigation.

Writer: WINK News

