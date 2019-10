Volunteers needed for Super Bowl LIV in Miami

We are less than six months away from Super Bowl 54 in Miami, and the call is going out for thousands of volunteers.

Officials say they need 10,000 people to serve as ambassadors for the area.

The Super Bowl will be held for the sixth time at Hard Rock Stadium in February 2020.

For more information on how to get involved, visit the website for the Super Bowl in Miami.

Writer: WINK News

