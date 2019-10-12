Publix recalls its white american cheese, may contain foreign material

Publix announced it’s voluntarily recalling Publix Deli White American Cheese, sourced from Great Lakes Cheese, as it may contain foreign material.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director in the press release.

According to the Publix announcement, the cheese product in question was potentially sold in custom ordered subs and from refrigerated cases located in the deli department in all Publix stores.

The cheese product was sold in stores between Oct. 3 through Oct. 11, 2019. No other cheese products are impacted by this recall.

Publix says customers who have purchased the cheese product in question or custom subs made with the cheese in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund.

Publix customers with additional questions may call our Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit the Publix website.

Writer: WINK News

