Police investigating after North Port couple found dead

North Port police are investigating after a couple was found dead inside a home on the 5000 block of Lady Slipper Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in reference to a possible family disturbance. There were reports of shots fired inside the residence.

When NPPD arrived, a husband and wife were found dead.

Detectives are on scene and it is still an active investigation. They say it appears to have been an isolated incident.

Police say they will provide more details when they become available, and that Marsey’s law will impact the amount of information released.

Writer: Briana Harvath

