‘Operation Green Light’ could help you save on past-due fines, fees and tickets

The Lee County Clerk of Court is holding a special event this week that can help you save some cash.

Operation Green Light is for anyone who has a suspended license due to past-due fines, fees, court costs, traffic tickets and other accounts in collections.

The event begins Saturday and runs through Friday. Throughout the event, the Lee County Clerk of Court has been authorized to reduce amounts on certain fees and collection costs, allowing some residents with suspended licenses to make positive steps forward in getting their driver’s license reinstated.

To take advantage of this event, you can either go into the Lee County Clerk of Court’s Office or call 239-533-5000.

For more information on the Lee County event, click here.

The following are the dates, times and locations for Operation Green Light:

Saturday, Oct. 12 — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Lee County Clerk of Courts

— 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Lee County Clerk of Courts Monday, Oct. 14-Friday, Oct. 18 — 7:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Lee County Clerk of Courts

— 7:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Lee County Clerk of Courts Monday, Oct. 14-Friday, Oct. 18 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Lee County Clerk of Courts, Cape Coral Office

If your ticket or case is in another county, no need to worry. Operation Green Light is a statewide event. You can visit the main website for more information.

The Lee County Clerk of Court’s Office is located at 2075 Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33901.

The Cape Coral Office is located at 1039 SE 9th Place, 2nd Floor, Cape Coral, FL 33990.

Writer: Briana Harvath

