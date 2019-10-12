Lehigh woman, 18, accepts 10-year plea deal for 2018 shooting

According to a Lee County Clerk of Courts document, Destiny Maldonado, 18, accepted a plea deal Thursday of 10 years in prison after her involvement in a 2018 Lehigh Acres shooting.

Back in December 2018, Lee County deputies responded to a 23-year-old man with several gunshot wounds at a home along Robert Avenue, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries at the time.

Lee County investigators then learned Maldonado, who was 17 years old at that time, had visited the victim earlier in the evening of the shooting. The gunshot victim followed Maldonado to her car, where still unidentified suspects were waiting for the their approach and shot the man multiple times.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office original report, the gunshot victim was in possession of an estimated $3,500 in cash that was not found at the scene.

Maldonado was arrested and eventually charged with Attempted Felony Murder, Robbery with a Gun or Deadly Weapon. She is also charged with Aggravated Battery (Pregnant Victim) from a separate incident.

As part of her plea deal, Maldonado will also go on two years of community confinement after her prison time, which is a type of house arrest, and 10 years of probation afterward.

Writer: WINK News

