Fort Myers football coach surprised with Super Bowl 54 tickets

Head coach Sam Sirianni of Fort Myers High School football is headed to Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in 2020.

“The NFL really wanted to come out and express their gratitude and how much you really mean to this community,” said Tommy Bohanon, NFL free agent and former North Fort Myers football star. “And we wanted to give you these two tickets to the Super Bowl this year in Miami.”

Sirianni, also commonly known as coach Sam, was surprised at halftime of last night’s game with tickets to the Super Bowl by husband and wife Tommy and Katy Bohanon, who run the Bohanon Foundation. The Greenies beat East Lee 53-0 Friday night to clinch the district title.

Coach Sam and his late father, Sam Sr., are the only Florida father-son coaching duo to have more than 100 wins at the same school. True to former, Sirianni refused to take credit.

“I’m not usually speechless, but humbly and gratefully, this is unbelievable,” Sirianni said. “This is to all the kids and a wonderful staff. I was taught well by a great man upstairs, and I’ve tried to do my small part to keep Fort Myers High going in the right direction.”

Sirianni said there are coaches throughout Southwest Florida who are equally deserving of this honor.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

