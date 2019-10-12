Suspect killed by FDLE agents in North Port narcotics search

On Friday, Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded to a home in the Sarasota County portion of North Port, where FDLE agents were serving a narcotics warrant and shot and killed a man, who confronted agents with a machete.

According to the FDLE press release, agents from the FDLE Fort Myers Regional Operations Center responded to the home around 8:30 p.m.

While agents were searching the home, a suspect, identified as Fernando Mora, 57, approached the agents with a machete, and agents fire shots at him. Agents called paramedics, and Mora was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the responding agents were injured during the house search.

Agents from FDLE’s Office of Executive Investigations, in conjunction with the Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center, are investigating the shooting. Following the investigation, the case will be turned over to the state attorney’s office to decide whether criminal charges should be filed.

Agents involved have been placed on administrative leave per FDLE policy.

Writer: WINK News

