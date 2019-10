Trump loses appeal to stop House subpoena of his tax documents

President Donald Trump on Friday lost his appeal to stop a House subpoena of his tax documents from his longtime accountant Mazars USA.

In a 2-1 ruling, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld a lower court ruling saying the firm must turn over eight years of accounting records.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Author: Katelyn Polantz, CNN Writer: WINK News

