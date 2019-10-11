SW Florida will be waking up to temps in the 60s this weekend

Get ready for pleasant mornings to return this weekend across Southwest Florida!

Thanks to slightly drier air and lower humidity, sunrise temperatures will range from the mid 60s inland to the lower 70s along the coast.

Areas east of I-75 will be the coolest with the best opportunity for lows in the 60s.

Despite the potential for 60s, this isn’t too unheard of. In fact, the average low for this weekend is 70.

We will also be well above record lows in the upper 50s for Fort Myers.

Enjoy it while you can, because by both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, we rebound to near 90.

Reporter: Matt Devitt

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know