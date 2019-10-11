‘She was a once in a lifetime person:’ Family of Kristine Melton releases statement

A life taken, gone too soon.

Kristine Ann Melton, 35, was found dead in a Tudor Drive home Monday.

She was one of two women murdered in Cape Coral this week.

Police say her death is connected to that of Diane Ruiz, who was reported missing after she was last seen walking to work Monday.

Melton’s murder was just the start of a large investigation.

CCPD says one man, Wade Wilson, is a person of interest in both deaths.

During this horrible time, Melton’s family has chosen to speak out and release a statement in regards to the death of their beloved daughter, sister, cousin, friend, niece and aunt.

As the family of Kristine Melton, we have decided to release a statement. Our hope is that it sheds some light on our beautiful girl. Before Monday, Kristine was not a victim, she was not a news story, she was the glue that held our family and friend group together. She was stunning, but her beauty paled by her character. Above all, Kristine was loyal. She had been our support since the day she was born. She was a protector and loved fiercely. She was wicked funny, beyond words funny. Her humor was dry and quick and witty. Anyone who ever sat beside her knows that. She was adventurous, she loved traveling, the mountains and the beach. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, friend, niece and aunt. The favorite aunt amongst our children. Her absence leaves a space that can never be filled. She was a precious soul and an irreplaceable force. She was a once in a lifetime person. Think of her that way. Please pray for us, pray for the family of Diane Ruiz, as we are living a nightmare you cannot fathom. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time.

The investigation into Melton and Ruiz’s deaths are still ongoing.

Writer: Briana Harvath

