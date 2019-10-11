NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that he won't censor players or team owners, arguing that the league is motivated by much more than money, and freedom of expression must be protected.
NBA decides to remain silent for rest of China trip

Published: October 11, 2019 7:34 AM EDT

The NBA has decided to stay silent for the remainder of its trip with the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets in China.

The Lakers and Nets will play on Saturday in Shenzhen as planned, though no news conferences for either team are scheduled to be held before or after the game. Unlike Thursday, when Chinese officials decided that there would be no media availability for NBA Commissioner Adam Silver or the teams at the first game of the China series in Shanghai, this decision was made by the league.

It’s part of a rift that began last week when Houston general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

The league made its decision after discussions with the teams and the National Basketball Players Association.

Author: Associated Press
Writer:Lincoln Saunders
