Jury selection for Lee Coel trial to start Oct. 22

New information about the upcoming trial of a former Punta Gorda police officer has been released. Jury selection is set to begin October 22.

WINK News is getting a better idea of what evidence will come up at the trial of Lee Coel as the jury selection is set to begin in a week and a half.

Coel shot and killed retired librarian Mary Knowlton during a “shoot don’t shoot” demonstration three years ago and he faces manslaughter charges.

The state wants to use key pieces of evidence, like the surveillance video from the day coel shot and killed knowlton. At issue, is where Coel pointed the gun. His attorneys argue that the state’s presentation of the video won’t paint the full picture.

State attorneys want to try Coel based on Culpable Negligence— Reckless Disregard of Human Life, Putting Another Person at Risk of Injury or Death.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of the story incorrectly stated the trial start date. Date is set for October 22.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

