Jury selection for Lee Coel trial starts next Friday

New information about the upcoming trial of a former Punta Gorda police officer has been released.

WINK News is getting a better idea of what evidence will come up at the trial of Lee Coel as the jury selection is set to begin Friday.

Coel is accused of killing the retired librarian during a “shoot don’t shoot” demonstration three years ago and he faces manslaughter charges.

On Friday, the judge and attorneys discussed what evidence will be admissible in Lee Coel’s trial.

State attorneys want to try Coel based on Culpable Negligence— Reckless Disregard of Human Life, Putting Another Person at Risk of Injury or Death.

One of the key pieces of evidence the state wants to use is this surveillance video from the day Coel shot and killed Mary Knowlton. What is at issue is, where Coel pointed the gun.

Following jury selection on Friday, opening statements are scheduled to begin on October 22.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know