Jimmy Rodgers trial: Witness testimony: Day 2

Friday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. jurors will hear more testimony surrounding Dr. Teresa Siever’s deaths.

For the first time since her death we will hear from the man who found her inside her Bonita Springs home.

Thursday, the caller took the stand against Jimmy Rodgers, who is the accused hitman who was allegedly hired by Teresa’s husband, Mark Sievers.

The hammer that ended her life was one of many pieces of evidence presented to the jury in court.

Family listened as prosecutors and friends described the gruesome scene.

The crime scene technician who investigated the Sievers home says she could not directly connect Rodgers to the hammer found in the home.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

