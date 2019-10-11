FWC seeking input on update to Florida Black Bear Management Plan

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking public input on an update to the state’s comprehensive Florida Black Bear Management Plan. The original plan was created in 2012 to provide a statewide framework for actions needed to ensure the long-term survival of bears and address bear management challenges.

The updates to the original plan include new data, an expansion of the Bear Management Unit Profiles and a new section on population management techniques. A summary of the major updates is available on the FWC website at MyFWC.com/Bear

People throughout the state are invited to provide their feedback on the plan by completing an online survey at MyFWC.com/Bear between now and Nov. 6. In addition, the FWC is holding two webinars, each of which will include a staff presentation on the updates to the plan, followed by an opportunity for attendees to participate in a question and answer session with FWC staff.

People are invited to attend one of the webinars that are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24 and Tuesday, Oct. 29. Both will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. (ET) and will include the same materials and information.

To participate in a webinar, go to Meetingone.AdobeConnect.com/FWC. Enter your name, click ‘Enter Room,’ then select ‘Open in Browser.’ You will then be asked how you want to listen to the presentation and be provided multiple options. For those who do not have access to a computer, you can listen to the presentation by calling 800-832-0736 and dialing 1781354.

At the December 2019 FWC Commission meeting in Panama City Beach, staff will present Commissioners with a summary of significant updates to the plan and a summary of public input. Once approved by the Commissioners, the FWC will begin using the plan to guide bear management for the next 10 years.

A draft of the updated plan, summary of the significant updates, and frequently asked questions about the update are available at MyFWC.com/Bear.

Author: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Writer: WINK News

