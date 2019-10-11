Fort Myers man faces 15 year sentence after becoming violent toward an officer

A Fort Myers man is facing 15 years in prison after becoming violent toward a police officer, according to State Attorney Amira D. Fox.

Nathaniel Jackson, 52, was found guilty of Resisting an Officer with Violence, Depriving an

Officer of Means of Protection or Communication, possession of cocaine and possession of

marijuana following a one-day trial in Lee County.

Jackson was found loitering in the parking lot of a grocery store off of Palmetto Avenue in Fort Myers back in March. His behavior is said to have been indicative of drug activity, so a Fort Myers police officer on scene made an attempt to stop him and question him.

Jackson refused to speak to the officer and rode away on his bicycle. The officer followed him in his patrol car.

Jackson then jumped off his bicycle and ran into the grocery store. The officer got out of his car and ran after him.

The officer chased Jackson to the back of the store, where he saw him throw a bag of marijuana in the aisle. Jackson then refused the officer’s commands to show his hands, and instead shielded himself with a shopping cart. He then ran out of the store and into the parking lot with the officer close behind.

Once outside the store, the officer apprehended Jackson and a physical struggle ensued. While the officer was trying to get him under control, he dropped his taser. Jackson then grabbed the taser and fired it, missing the officer.

Several other FMPD officers arrived on scene and a K-9 officer was released. Jackson was eventually put in handcuffs with the help of a second officer and the K-9.

Jackson was searched following his arrest and crack cocaine was found in his pants pocket.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 12.

Assistant State Attorney Michael Curley prosecuted the case.

Writer: Briana Harvath

