FGCU sorority fundraiser raises breast cancer awareness

Sorority members at Florida Gulf Coast University are helping in the fight against breast cancer. An event held at FGCU on Friday was raising money to help find a cure for those affected by the disease.

This is a different kind of Football Friday. Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority put together an event to get everyone on the FGCU campus to join the fight against breast cancer.

“If you look around, almost every single backpack here will have one ZTA pink ribbon,” said Caroline Briones, the director of philanthropy, “and it’s just hoping that you take care of your breast health.”

Megan Miller was one person helped by the Zeta.

“Part of the reason that I found the breast cancer was I was a member of Zeta,” Miller said. “So, we spread about breast cancer.”

As of 2016, breast cancer is the leading cause of new cancer cases in Florida. There are 116.5 new cases per 100,000 women. Unfortunately, there are many deaths. Around 41,500 women died of the disease that same year. But Miller does not want to become another sad statistic.

Before Miller’s annual appointment with a doctor, she found something on her body that gave her worry. The doctor had her get scans and within two days, she was given a diagnosis of breast cancer.

Her journey has not been easy. She has had four months of chemotherapy and five surgeries, including a double mastectomy and reconstruction.

“I’m still here – I’m so sorry,” said Miller as she tears up. “I have my 10-year-old daughter who is very supportive and I thank her every day for helping me through it and my husband and my parents.”

Miller also thanks her colorful wigs, too!

Miller stresses the importance of periodic self-examinations because breast cancer can happen to someone at any age.

“That’s a great part of what these girls are sharing,” Miller said. “Awareness.”

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know