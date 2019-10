Fatal crash in Naples shuts down sections of Collier Blvd

There has been a fatal crash in Naples on Friday evening.

The fatal crash shuts down all southbound and a outside northbound lane along Collier Blvd. between 20th Place SW and 23rd Ave SW in Naples. Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 10 p.m.

Avoid the route, if possible.

Writer: Michael Mora

