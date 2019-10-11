Collier deputies pursue suspect in two child sexual assault incidents

Deputies are searching for a man who recently sexually assaulted two Golden Gate Estates children younger than 12-years-old. A judge issued a warrant for his arrest Friday morning.

Karen Urquiza, a mother of two, is infuriated knowing Baltazar Olmos, 61, is being sought for sexual battery on two children younger than 12.

“It does freak me out more because it’s happening so often around here,” Urquiza said.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office Deputies learned of the abuse on Tuesday after both victims came forward. The abuse happened over several years. Parents who live in the area said they know there are men like Olmos in their neighborhood.

“If you look at the sexual predator registration online,” Chris Rabkin said, “you’ll see there’s a lot of them around here.”

The parents will continue keeping a close eye on their children.

“You have to make sure your house is secure,” Rabkin said, “and you cannot let them walk around alone these days.”

“I don’t leave them out of my sight,” Urquiza said.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Michael Mora

