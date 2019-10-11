Collier County deputies searching for man wanted in sexual battery of two children

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man wanted in connection to the sexual battery of two children under the age of 12, according to a release from the department.

Baltazar Olmos, 61, is said to live in the Golden Gate area and may be riding a bicycle.

Deputies learned of the abuse on Tuesday after the victims made disclosures of being sexually battered over several years by Olmos inside of his residence.

CCSO says Olmos is also known to use the alias Baltazar Olmos Garcia.

If you have information about Olmos’ whereabouts, contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.

Deputies clarify that the warrant for Olmos is in no way connected to a warrant for the arrest of Roberto Lopez for the sexual battery of a young child in Immokalee.

Writer: Briana Harvath

