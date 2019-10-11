Caretaker arrested for elderly abuse at assisted living center

A certified nursing assistant (CNA) was arrested for abusing elderly patients at the assisted living center she worked at in Port Charlotte.

According to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Edna Jeanty, 61, was arrested after it was reported by a co-worker they witnessed her abusing elderly patients with dementia because the patients would not cooperate with her.

In a sworn statement the co-worker said they witnessed Jeanty wake up the patient with a warm bassinet of water, which startled the man awake. Jeanty then forcibly tried to place the patient in a wheel chair.

When the patient didn’t comply, Jeanty and another worker started to wiggle the patient and threw him into a wheelchair and caused a small cut on the patient’s right forearm.

The witness stated Jeanty then went to another room to check on a different patient. She tried to grab the patient and place her in a wheel chair, but the elderly woman kicked her in the shin. Jeanty kicked the woman back, causing a laceration and a bruise on the patient’s shin.

Following the incident, the co-worker reported Jeanty to the Health and Wellness Director. Due to the conditions of the patients mental and physical health, they were unable to confirm the abuse happening, but the cut on the arm and the laceration on the shin of the patients confirmed the report by the witness.

Based on the investigation there was probable cause to believe Jeanty did commit the offense of Abuse Of An Elderly Person whereas she did knowingly or willfully abuse the patient by intentionally inflicting physical or psychological injury upon her, with injury being a laceration from kicking.

Jeanty was arrested and charged with Abuse of Elderly or Disabled Adult Without Great harm.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

