Two men connected to Giuliani’s Ukraine efforts arrested on campaign finance charges

Two associates of Rudy Giuliani connected to efforts to dig up dirt in Ukraine on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden were arrested Wednesday on criminal charges for violating campaign finance rules, according to a spokesman for the Southern District of New York.

Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas were detained Dulles Airport outside of Washington and are expected to appear in court in Virginia on Thursday.

The investigation was conducted by federal prosecutors in New York.

Parnas was Giuliani’s fixer in Ukraine, introducing him to current and former officials as far back as 2018, according to CNN’s reporting.

They gave hundreds of thousands in donations to a Trump-allied super PAC, according to the Miami Herald.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the arrests.

America First Action, the super PAC, told CNN in a statement they have not used the donation made through by the men through the super PAC.

“America First Action placed that contribution in a segregated bank account, it has not been used it for any purpose and the funds will remain in this segregated account until these matters are resolved,” America First Action’s spokeswoman Kelly Sadler said in a statement. “We take our legal obligations seriously and scrupulously comply with the law and any suggestion otherwise is false.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Author: Evan Perez and Erica Orden, CNN Writer: WINK News

