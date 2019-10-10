School zone speeding next to Collier County deputy caught on camera

A driver speeds by a marked squad car in a school zone on Thursday and does not stop. A Collier County woman caught it all on camera.

The dashcam video from a WINK News viewer shows a white SUV speeding through a school zone on Airport Pulling Rd. nearby Marsh Elementary School.

Lights go off, but the driver did not get pulled over.

“I was actually horrified the school zones and the lights are flashing and the speed limits are there for a reason,” Tiffany May said. “It’s to protect the children.”

So far this school year, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office has written 76 citations in school zones.

We requested a comment on the video from the department. They said:

“It is important to note that deputies may exercise discretion when making professional judgments. In this instance, there are a several possible reasons why the deputy chose to flash their headlights over another course of action.”

Also, the deputy may not have had a radar gun to gauge the speed accurately the car was moving at, could have been writing a report, getting ready to go on a call or he or she was a volunteer that did not have the legal authority to make a traffic stop.

“Here in Collier County,” Melanie Linstrom said, “I know that it’s a pretty much a zero-tolerance. My mother was pulled over for the same thing speeding through a school zone, so I’m surprised.”

The Sheriff’s Office said it does want to use this example to remind drivers to slow down, particularly in a school zone and near bus stops. Additionally, it is investigating the incident and trying to identify the person in its vehicle.

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Michael Mora

