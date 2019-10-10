Roar Offshore begins Thursday, kicks off with parade on Fort Myers Beach

The Roar Offshore is back in Southwest Florida with boats that will reach incredible speeds.

The Race Village just opened, kicking off the start of the Roar Offshore powerboat races this weekend.

On Thursday morning tons of spectators were seen at the Race Village and many are excited to catch a glimpse of the boats before they hit the water on Saturday.

Organizers are expecting more than 60,000 people to attend the festivities which will bring a big economic boost to the town. Many of the hotels on the island are booked and organizers expect to bring in millions of dollars this weekend alone.

WINK News spoke to one owner of a boat competing this weekend who says he has a fond memory about his past experiences here.

“What I remember the most about Fort Myers is a very enthusiastic fan base…great crowds, an educated fan base and a town that opened it’s arms to the racers,” said Scott Behovich, driver of Miss Geico.

A boat parade will begin at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, and the Race Village will be open until 4 p.m. on Friday.

For more information about the schedule of events and everything else that will be offered, visit the Roar Offshore website here.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

