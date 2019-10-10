Punta Gorda Air Force veteran killed in crash with motorcycle

A 76-year-old man was killed in a crash with a motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

According to the FHP incident report, Charles Chapman, 76, was heading east on Seminole Lakes Dr. crossing the intersection of US 41 around 1 p.m.

The driver of a motorcycle, Bryon Dawson, 19, of Naples hit the passenger side of Chapman vehicle overturning the car.

Chapman died from his injuries and Dawson remains in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Chapman was an Air Force Veteran.

FHP Troopers & emergency responders take a moment of silence in honor of US Air Force Veteran, Charles Chapman, who sadly passed today after being involved in a traffic crash on US 41 in Charlotte Co. #RIP 🇺🇸💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/6L4U2l5Utv — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) October 10, 2019

Writer: Derrick Shaw

