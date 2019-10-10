PUNTA GORDA

Punta Gorda Air Force veteran killed in crash with motorcycle

Published: October 10, 2019 5:58 PM EDT

A 76-year-old man was killed in a crash with a motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

According to the FHP incident report, Charles Chapman, 76, was heading east on Seminole Lakes Dr. crossing the intersection of US 41 around 1 p.m.

The driver of a motorcycle, Bryon Dawson, 19, of Naples hit the passenger side of Chapman vehicle overturning the car.

Chapman died from his injuries and Dawson remains in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Chapman was an Air Force Veteran.

