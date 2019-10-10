Pros and cons of getting liquid fillers injected

The advantages of a liquid face lift over a traditional face lift are that improvements in the appearance of lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin are similar and achieved without actual surgery.

The use of injectables to plump up and fill out the face means that patients have a much less invasive option. Because anesthesia is usually not required with most injectable procedures, the immediate risk to the patient is significantly less than with plastic surgery.

And, there is usually no significant downtime required following the procedure. Dermal fillers may not work as a face-lift for everyone. There have been few reported serious complications, but those that have been reported include swelling, bruising, pain, itching, tenderness, visible bumps or lines under the skin, and allergic reactions.

In addition, in very rare cases, a blood vessel can accidentally be punctured by a needle, potentially causing an embolism, necrosis (tissue death) or other significant damage to the skin.

The other downside has to do with the longevity of the results. While a traditional face lift may get you 5, 10, or even 15 years of a more youthful appearance, most of the dermal fillers do wear off as the material is absorbed by the body. Therefore, the results of a liquid face lift may only last on average a few years.

(Source: https://www.verywellhealth.com/traditional-vs-liquid-face-lifts-2710238)

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know