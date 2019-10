Prevent the spread of germs in your home

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Flu season is in full swing and if you’re taking precautions to try and prevent getting sick, you may want to start with your home.

Dr. Nicole Bruno of Island Coast Pediatrics stopped by the WINK News studio to discuss the best ways to protect your family.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Producer: Rachel Rothe

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know