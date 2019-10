Pet Pals: Kaya

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Meet Kaya! She’s an six-year-old terrier looking for a furever home, where she can be the only pup. Kaya loves affection and has the perfect “kiss spot” right between her eyes! So, if you are looking for a friend that is up for anything, Miss Kaya is the girl for you!

If you’re interested in adopting Kaya, call the Gulf Coast Humane Society at (239) 332-0364.

