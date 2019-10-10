Jimmy Rodgers trial: Opening statements: Day 1

Thursday morning opening statements will begin in the first murder trial connected to the 2015 death of Teresa Sievers, who was beaten to death in her kitchen with a hammer.

The man deputies say did it is Jimmy Rodgers, who was recruited for the job by a friend of Siever’s husband, who is accused of planning the whole thing.

An attorney WINK News spoke with says it will be all about first impressions because that is something that ultimately frames the way the jury will see the rest of the trial.

On top of evidence and testimony, attorney Peter Dennis tells us how a defendants body language can influence a jury.

Smug, happy, or sad, all the expressions can have an effect. Dennis told WINK News if Rodgers were his client in this case, he would advise him to remain neutral with his expressions.

He says the wrong expression, like a smile or a laugh can signal to the jury that you are not taking the matter serious and you are not engaged.

One tactic many attorneys use to try to keep their clients focused is by telling them to draw or take notes on a note pad, which is something we have seen Rodgers doing frequently in the court room.

Meanwhile, 12 jurors have and 2 alternates have been chosen to decide the fate of Jimmy Rodgers.

8 women and six men, and their ages range from their 30’s to their 80’s. Some are stay at hone parents and others are retired, which is a typical jury for a case like this according to some legal experts.

“Skewing more towards people who don’t work outside the home, and towards people who are retired,” Dennis said.

Teresa Sievers husband is expected to go on trial following the conclusion of Jimmy Rodgers trial.

