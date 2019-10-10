Immokalee man wanted for alleged sexual battery of a child under 12

An Immokalee man is wanted in connection to the sexual battery of a juvenile, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Roberto Lopez, 40, is wanted for allegedly sexually battering a girl under the age of 12.

CCSO has reached out to local agencies to assist and they are also working with state and federal agencies.

Deputies learned of the crime after the child was taken to the hospital for injuries her family believed she sustained during a fall.

Medical professionals who examined her contacted deputies when they suspected a crime that was sexual in nature.

Deputies say the victim is safe and in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

According to the incident report from CCSO, a witness says she woke up and heard crying coming form the bathroom near her bedroom. She knocked on the bathroom door and a man opened it, then left.

The witness said she saw blood on the man and on the bathroom floor, as well as a little girl inside the bathroom with blood on her.

Lopez is believed to have several aliases. Those are listed as follows: Rigoberto LopezVelasquez; Marco Velasquez; Mario Velasquez; Marcos VasquezPerez; Marcos Velasquez; Rigoberto Lopez; Pascual Lopez Garcia; Marcos Vasquez Perez and Marcos Perez Vasquez.

If you have information about Lopez’ whereabouts, contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.

Writer: Briana Harvath

