Detectives search for suspect in Fort Myers kidnapping

A Fort Myers kidnapping suspect is on the streets Thursday evening. Detectives say the child is safe, but they need your help finding the suspect.

Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a kidnapping in Villas neighborhood of Fort Myers, near the area of Beacon Blvd. and Coronet St., according to the LCSO press release. They said the victim was a child, but is now safe.

LCSO detectives believe the suspect was in a red 4-door sedan. The man is described wearing blue jeans, a plain red t-shirt and a camouflage hat. If you have any information, please call Detective R. Flynn at (239) 477-1379 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Writer: Michael Mora

