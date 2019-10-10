Charlotee County Sheriff’s Office searching for man caught on video removing cameras

A man is wanted by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office after he was caught on video surveillance cameras attempting to remove those same cameras.

This suspect was recorded removing cameras from a business at 3441 Conway Blvd on October 8 between 9:15pm and 9:45pm. He has distinct tattoos on his arms which are visible in the photo.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS. Tips provided to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

