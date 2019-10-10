CCPD seeking information on vehicle connected to missing woman, death investigation

The Cape Coral Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with finding information on a vehicle believed to have been involved in suspicious activity connected to a missing woman and a death investigation, according to the department.

CCPD is looking for information from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity involving a black, 2019 Nissan Versa, four door with no window tint, whether the vehicle was moving or not.

Police say the vehicle is believed to be connected to the disappearance of Cape Coral woman, Diane Ruiz, as well as the death of Kristine Melton, also of Cape Coral.

They say the person of interest in both cases was possibly driving the vehicle.

The vehicle was seen traveling eastbound on Pine Island Road on Oct. 7, 2019 between 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

The Nissan may have turned southbound on US 41 or Old US 41 to go to downtown Fort Myers, police say.

If you have any information, you are asked to please contact CCPD at 239-574-3223.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by visiting www.capecops.com/tips or text a tip by texting CCPD + “your message” to CRIMES (274637) Finally, you can also call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Writer: Briana Harvath

