Body found in Cape Coral is missing Diane Ruiz, family confirms

Cape Coral police say they have located a body in the woods only blocks away from the place where missing Diane Ruiz worked.

Police say they cannot yet confirm the identity of the body but there are “characteristics and similarities” to Ruiz.

However, family say they have been contacted by police and confirmed it is her, wearing the same clothes she went to work in, a blue Moose Lodge shirt.

WATCH THE CCPD NEWS CONFERENCE

Cape Coral police said from the start of the search, they suspected foul play was at hand.

Ruiz’s death has also been connected to the death investigation of Kristine Melton along Tudor Drive, also in Cape Coral.

”A lot of man hours and time is being put into both of these,” Sgt. Patrick O’Grady said. “And they’re both being taken very seriously. We have also used outside resources.”

Police won’t release the name of the person of interest in both of these investigations at this time.

Writer: Derrick Shaw

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know