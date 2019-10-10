BMW recalls cars and SUVs to fix backup camera display issue

BMW is recalling more than 257,000 vehicles in the U.S. because drivers might not be able to see the backup camera display.

The recall issued is for certain 3-Series, 5-series, 6-Series, 7-Series and 8-Series cars as well as certain X3, X4, X5 and X7 SUVs from the 2018 to 2020 model years. Also included in the recall are Z4 sports cars and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Phantom.

The company announced in documents released Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the camera and display settings can be adjusted so the display isn’t visible. The system will keep that setting the next time the vehicles are shifted into reverse, which violates federal safety standards.

To check if you’re vehicle is apart of the recall you can visit the Safety Issues & Recall website here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

