Vice President Pence to visit Sanibel this weekend

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make another trip to Southwest Florida this weekend.

A (TFR) Temporary Flight Restriction has been issued for VIP movement at Southwest Florida Regional Airport and southern Sanibel Island from Thursday at 11:45 p.m. through Sunday at 12:00 p.m.

Airspace around Sanibel has been designated as “national defense airspace,” which is common when the president or vice-president visits an area.

The Sanibel Causeway and other roads are expected to close at times during the high-profile visit.

The purpose and other details of Pence’s trip were not immediately known, however, he frequently vacations on Sanibel.

Writer: Derrick Shaw

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know