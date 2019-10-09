Sensory path helps kids blow off some steam, but also serves a medical purpose

A unique obstacle course where there’s no right or wrong.

“Kids get to spin, balance, jump, hop and all kinds of physical movements that get to help them,” said Dolores Loctus.

Help them blow off some steam, that is.

It’s a new kind of course that is fun, but with a medical purpose. It’s called a “sensory path”

“My favorite part is the round and jumps,” said Taylah, a student.

The courses encourage children to hop, jump, spin and even work on their balance.

Loctus, the creator of the Three Oaks Elementary sensory path, says it’s meant for all children, but especially those students who have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) or autism.

“It benefits them because it can be a brain break. So, let’s say someone just got done reading some subject and then, let’s say, they have to take the FSA or some big test. This will help them refocus and get back to class and get ready to do something different,” said Loctus.

Students can skip, push and glide their way through the course, jumping from one arrow to the next.

“At least once a week; if not once, then more. Sometimes we do it as a class, and sometimes you just have a student who needs it and needs to use the strategy,” said Jennifer Kerzetski, behavior intervention teacher.

She says this simple tool could have a huge impact on students.

“Not only can the students use it now, but as they get older, they know the times that maybe they needed this and they can relate back to it,” said Kerzetski.

Taking one leap at a time into a new learning environment.

Another area school, Heights Elementary, plans to open a new “movement room,” which is similar to a sensory path, on Oct. 16.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Briana Harvath

