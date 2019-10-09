Police have person of interest in Cape Coral death and missing person investigations

The Cape Coral Police Department responded to a suspicious death investigation in the 4800 block of Tudor Drive on Monday.

During the investigation, detectives were able to develop a person of interest. This remains an active investigation.

Also on Monday, the Cape Coral Police Department began searching for Diane Ruiz, who was reported as missing/endangered. The investigation into Ruiz’s disappearance suggests possible foul play.

At present, two separate teams of detectives, along with support personnel, are working each individual investigation. Preliminary information suggests that the same person of interest from the initial death investigation may be involved in the disappearance of Diane Ruiz.

Cape Coral police are are asking the public to continue to assist with tips or anything that they may have seen, even if they are not sure of the significance of the tip.

The Cape Coral Police Department stresses, the person of interest in these investigations is in custody on unrelated charges and there is currently no imminent threat to the public.

If you have any information pertaining to these two investigations, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.

You can also submit an anonymous tip on our website www.capecops.com/tips

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know