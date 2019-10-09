Oh nuts! Squirrels hide hundreds of walnuts under hood of car

A Pittsburgh area couple found out what happened to all those walnuts that had fallen from their tree, and then disappeared.

Turns out, squirrels decided to store enough of them for the next three winters, under the hood of their SUV.

Chris Persic tells KDKA that his wife Holly called from the Northland Library and said it smelled like her car was burning, and it was making a weird sound.

“I told her to pop the hood, and this is the picture she sent me,” Persic says.

More than 200 walnuts and grass piled up under the hood of her Kia.

That wasn’t all, the Franklin Park couple took the SUV to a shop and the shop reportedly found another half a trashcan worth of walnuts under the engine.

Other than that they didn’t really do any extensive damage.

Persic says he was actually at a dealership on McKnight Road because his new truck started to shake when accelerating and the check engine light was on.

“Turns out my truck may have had a squirrel chew through or pull the fuel injector hose out,” Persic said.

The couple says they had someone come out this weekend to give them a quote on removing the black walnut tree.

“Funny thing is I was thinking that for how massive the tree is, and how many walnuts have fallen (and how many dents our vehicle received), there really aren’t many on the ground,” Persic said.

Author: KDKA/CBS Pittsburgh Writer: WINK News

