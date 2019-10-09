Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Oct. 9

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three suspects wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Donnell Ellison (DOB 3/3/98) A warrant was issued last week after he violated terms of his probation.

Deputies say Ellison got into a verbal argument with the woman, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation. In a fit of rage, Ellison threw the victim, who was 38 weeks pregnant, down on the couch and pinned her down, according to deputies.

When she was finally able to kick him off, he threw a cup of liquid on her, slapped her on one side of the face and then backhanded her on the other, ultimately sending her to the hospital with injuries and abdominal pain.

For that act, Ellison spent just over a month in jail, but now he’s out and continues to re-offend. Ellison has previous batteries on his record, as well as an arrest when he was 17 for the possession of drugs and a semi-automatic handgun.

He is 6’0”, 160 pounds and upon his arrest, he will be held without bail.

Shaquilla Jordan (DOB 11/13/89) is a Fort Myers felon wanted for failing to show up in court after being arrested over the summer for a hit and run involving a bicyclist.

Multiple people witnessed the crash and say they saw Jordan turn the corner to flee the area, without even hesitating to stop and help. The cyclist was left with a broken jaw, broken neck and a brain bleed and had to be trauma alerted to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Officers say they caught up with her shortly after she ditched her car in some thick brush not far from the crash scene. After spending barely one day behind bars, she was released on bond, with the promise she’d show up in court – which she has failed to do.

Jordan has been busted two other times, for DUI and child neglect – when she left her two-year-old home alone with the door wide open, allowing the barefooted toddler to wander out towards a busy road, just seconds from getting hit.

When officers finally tracked Jordan down, they found the home to be uninhabitable, with dirty diapers, old food and the smell of urine throughout the home.

Jordan is 5’4”, 130 pounds and was last known to be living in central Fort Myers.

Jun “Jake” Lang (DOB 5/20/77) faces multiple charges after he violated probation last month for his role in the racketeering, prostitution and money laundering businesses.

Investigators say Lang and his accomplices owned and managed 13 Asian massage parlors whose employees routinely engaged in acts of prostitution and even human sex trafficking. On a daily basis, Lang would stop by each of the businesses for just a few minutes to collect the profits and facilitate moving the young women from one storefront to the next.

When the businesses were finally exposed, Lang was arrested for multiple charges, including violation of the RICO act. Although he was released from jail on bond, he was supposed to adhere to certain conditions, which he has failed to do. Although he’s wanted in Lee County, Lang was last known to be living in Naples and could be using the alias of Jake Lang.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

