More Boeing planes grounded due to cracked critical equipment

More backlash for Boeing as two Southwest 737 planes are grounded for cracked critical equipment.

Inspectors found cracks in what is known as the “pickle fork” in the company’s “next generation” 737 planes.

That’s the part that attaches the plane’s fuselage to its wing structure.

Komo Seattle says inspectors found the flaw last month and the FAA ordered emergency inspections.

The cracked part is supposed to last for the life time of the plane without cracks. about 500 planes worldwide are being checked for the flaw.

So far they have found 25 planes with cracking, but still aviation analysts say you shouldn’t get too nervous.

The two Southwest groundings come as the airline has cancelled about 30,000 flights since march, over problems with the 737 Max fleet.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know