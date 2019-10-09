Make sure to do your homework before treating joint pain with CBD oil

CBD, which is made from marijuana plants, is used to treat everything form anxiety to arthritis.

However, there are some things you should look for before treating your joint pain.

The Arthritis Foundation recently issued new guidelines for using CBD. One doctor and patient we spoke to in Lee County agree, it’s important to do your homework before giving it a try.

Chester Young is 84 years old. He’s been through a lot.

“I spent 13 and a half years in the Navy and six and a half years in the Army,” he said.

That’s in addition to playing football.

He blames a lot of the joint pain in his knees on all that activity.

“I know how debilitating joint pain can be,” said Young.

After hearing about the wonders of CBD oil and how well it has worked for other patients…

“I had never tried marijuana, and I was leery of trying anything related to marijuana,” he said.

…he talked with Dr. Stan Headly, a natural health consultant.

“It does a great job of reducing inflammation,” said Headly. However, he recognizes “CBD is kind of like the Wild West.”

He says when you’re picking out CBD products, look for “full spectrum” on the box. That’s going to help treat arthritis and other conditions with inflammation.

“I think it’s best to check with your physician if you’re considering taking CBD oil,” said Headly.

The Arthritis Foundation urges patients to find products from reputable retailers that use independent, third-party testing.

They also stress that you should not stop your current prescriptions if you start CBD treatment. Your best bet is to talk to a doctor about potential products and how thye might interact with your medication.

Also, pay attention to new developments because, “I think in due time, yes, we do need more research,” says Headly.

Young did his research and started CBD with Headly’s guidance two months ago.

Now he says it allowed him to get back and exercise more, keeping him moving after years of serving his country.

