Deputies still searching for answers a year after the Bell Tower shooting

Wednesday marks one year since two men were murdered, and two others injured, in a spray of gunfire at the Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers. And now, one year later, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is making a renewed push for tips that could finally lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

During the evening hours of October 9, 2018, 56 year-old Kevin Robinson and his step-son 22 year old Javarcia Riggins were having dinner at TGI Friday’s with family members.

After dinner, the two men briefly stepped outside the restaurant and were immediately met with gunfire. Both Robinson and Riggins were killed as a result, and two others were injured that night.

Although some witness accounts provided some information as to what transpired that night, the person or persons responsible are still at large. Given the sizeable number of people who were in the area at the Bell Tower at the time, Crime Stoppers is hoping that someone will come forward anonymously to help paint a clearer picture and ultimately, help track down one or more killers.

“That night was very hectic and people were understandably panicked about what had just happened. For that reason, some potential witnesses may have been hesitant to share what they saw or heard,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Coordinator. “But here we are, one year later, and the family who lost two loved ones that night deserve to see justice served. Our community deserves to see justice served. And all it takes is for someone to have the bravery to come forward, completely anonymously, to share what they know.”

Anyone with information on the October 9, 2018 shootings at the Bell Tower Shops is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

